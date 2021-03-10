Menu

Phillips 66 gives back to the community

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 19:31:00-05

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Phillips 66 is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Since 2018, the Phillips 66 Live to the Full Heroes program has honored people who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities through sports and education. After an unprecedented year, Phillips 66 is recognizing the dedication of Kansas City teachers by donating $66,000 to provide critical supplies for their classrooms, including virtual learning materials, books, art supplies and more. This inspirational segment features Ms. Raylynn’s project who received materials for her preschool class to explore senses. Thank you to Philips 66 for all of their efforts in the community, and to teachers who are our everyday heroes!

