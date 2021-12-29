Watch
Plasma donations at a critical need

Celebrity Chef Nate Appleman encourages more people to donate life-saving plasma. The national blood shortage has been widely reported, but there's another life-threatening donation crisis sweeping the nation. The critical need for plasma donors right now in the U.S. will have lasting consequences if it isn't addressed. Award winning chef, Nate Appleman, and his son, Oliver, was diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease, explains the critical need.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 15:28:37-05

KANSAS CITY, MO. —  Abbott is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content.

The national blood shortage has been widely reported, but there’s another life-threatening donation crisis sweeping the nation. The critical need for plasma donors right now in the U.S. will have lasting consequences if it isn’t addressed. Award-winning chef, Nate Appleman, and his son, Oliver, who was diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease, explains the critical need. For more info, visit here.

