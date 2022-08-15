KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Regain Functional Medicine + Aesthetics is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Platelet Rich Plasma Hair restoration is an effective treatment that not only reverses hair thinning but reactivates hair follicles. Regain Functional Medicine + Aesthetics diagnostic process utilizes GoTrack to determine both the rate of hair loss as well as track growth. The treatment delivers consistently strong results for patients. They have noticeably fuller and thicker hair.

