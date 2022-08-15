Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

Platelet Rich Plasma Hair Restoration

Platelet Rich Plasma Hair restoration
Poster image (8).jpg
Posted at 6:14 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 19:14:17-04

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Regain Functional Medicine + Aesthetics is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Platelet Rich Plasma Hair restoration is an effective treatment that not only reverses hair thinning but reactivates hair follicles. Regain Functional Medicine + Aesthetics diagnostic process utilizes GoTrack to determine both the rate of hair loss as well as track growth. The treatment delivers consistently strong results for patients. They have noticeably fuller and thicker hair.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo