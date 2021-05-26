Watch
QuiKTrip honors veterans on Memorial Day

Posted at 1:50 PM, May 26, 2021
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "QuikTrip is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."
This Memorial Day weekend QuikTrip will offer a Folds of Honor Collector Cup. QT will donate proceeds from each Collector Cup purchase to benefit Folds of Honey.

