The 25th Anniversary of Riverdance comes to Starlight Theatre June 17-19. This is Riverdance as you have never seen it before with a reimagined score and innovative lighting, projection, stage, and costume designs. Tickets to Riverdance are on sale now and are available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling 816-363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.