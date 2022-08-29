Secure your financial future with Edward Jones

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Edward Jones is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content.

Inflation and higher costs are delaying and changing major life milestones for Kansas City residents. In fact, a new study by financial services firm Edward Jones found that, in the last year, half (50%) of Kansas City residents adjusted their timelines for purchasing or selling a home, getting married, starting a family, changing careers, pursuing secondary education or retiring. They’re also feeling the impact of higher costs, rising interest rates and housing costs. Today we earn how working with a financial advisor can help Kansas City residents secure their financial future.