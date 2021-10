KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Rose Brooks Center is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

A Week of Action is a national week designated to bring heightened awareness to the epidemic of domestic violence and asks its participants to magnify the topic by taking action. It takes a community of people who are willing to use their voice to raise awareness and take a stand against domestic violence.We Stand For A World Without Violence. Will You Stand With Us Too?