Study finds Americans more optimistic about retirement

VerifiedA new study from American Century Investments finds Americans looking forward to retirement. Three out of five people surveyed said they expect their standard of living to be the same or better when they retire.While most people surveyed were confident about the future, they also wanted to protect themselves against market losses. Three-quarters of employees felt it was very important to protect the value of their entire workplace retirement savings account.

