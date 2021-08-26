Taste and See: Chicken N Pickle

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Brown and Crouppen is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."
This week on Taste and See, Lauren checks out Chicken N Pickle! The restaurant is known for it's amazing food and family fun games. Go check them out today!
Posted at 5:19 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 18:19:34-04
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Brown and Crouppen is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.