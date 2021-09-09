Taste and See: Creative Culture

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Brown and Crouppen is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."
This week on Taste and See, Lauren and Ed check out Creative Culture to make adult crafts.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 18:35:24-04
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Brown and Crouppen is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.