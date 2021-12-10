Taste and See: Donutology

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Brown and Crouppen is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."
This week for Taste and See, Lauren and Ed check out Donutology. The Westport donut shop is known for it's fun and delicious flavors. Ed and Lauren chat with the owner about what makes their donuts so unique. Check them out today!
