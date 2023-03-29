Teach kindness with Seven Days

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The nonprofit SevenDays has mission of countering hate by promoting kindness through education and dialogue. They believe in teaching kindness and want you to join them to make a ripple and change the world.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 14:37:02-04
KANSAS CITY, MO. — The nonprofit SevenDays has mission of countering hate by promoting kindness through education and dialogue. They believe in teaching kindness and want you to join them to make a ripple and change the world.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.