The Benefits of Medication in Psychiatric Treatment

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "KVC Hospitals is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Millions of people in the U.S are affected by mental illness each year—including one in five adults and one in six children ages 6 to 17. Mental illness can have a significant physical, social, and financial impacts on a person’s life, but when it comes to treatment, some people are more hesitant to consider taking a medication for mental illness. KVC Hospitals joins us to provide education about the ways psychiatric medication can improve someone’s condition and address medication misconceptions.