The University of Kansas Cancer Center offering Telehealth Cancer Second Opinion.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "The University of Kansas Cancer Center a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

A cancer diagnosis can be difficult and confusing. Now there’s an easier and faster way to get the answers you need with The University of Kansas Cancer Center's new Telehealth Cancer Second Opinion. People recently diagnosed with breast, prostate or colorectal cancer now have the opportunity to meet online with a comprehensive team of nationally recognized specialists all at once and from the comfort of home. Together, they leverage their unmatched expertise to ensure you get the most accurate diagnosis and treatment plan for your specific cancer. To make things easier, their nurse navigator will gather your medical records and handle every detail, so you can get the answers you need within days. Get started today. Call the nurse navigator at 913-588-1227, or visit questioncancer.org.