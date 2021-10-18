Tips for Managing Anxiety

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "KVC Hospitals is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Everyone experiences anxiety at some point in life. Whether anxiety is stemming from feelings of excitement, joy, fear or uncertainty, there are tools you can use to help manage those feelings before they become overwhelming or negatively impact your life. Brittany Kroeger, Clinical Director for KVC Hospitals, talks about the signs of anxiety, tips for how you can manage those feelings, and how to know when it might be time for professional help.