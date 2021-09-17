Treat your bunions today

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Centers in Kansas City is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Bunions are a fairly common problem in the United States, affecting approximately 25% of the country’s population. They can cause severe pain and discomfort, making it difficult to walk or perform many daily activities. Dr. Thomas Boldry from Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Centers in Kansas City discusses Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™, a unique procedure that addresses all three dimensions of a bunion deformity and getting to its true root cause by realigning the toe bones anatomically and utilizing special titanium plates to secure the joint. He explains how the procedure works and why it might be a better option for some patients than traditional surgery.