KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Truehold is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Truehold’s mission is to help older adults live easier lives in their own homes. By selling your home and then leasing it back, you unlock 100% of your home equity, can stay in your home for as long as you’d like, and never have to worry about home maintenance, property tax, or home insurance again. No moving, no debt, and no upkeep.