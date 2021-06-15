Watch
Try Authentic Ready-to-Eat Pit-Smoked Texas Barbeque

Posted at 6:05 PM, Jun 15, 2021
KANSAS, MO. — "Sadler’s Smokehouse is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

It’s never been easier to bring home the bold and smoky flavor of authentic pit-smoked Texas barbeque from the barbeque experts at Sadler’s Smokehouse. The team from Henderson, Texas, is introducing its ready-to-eat Sadler’s Smokehouse® beef brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and St. Louis Ribs at select retailers this summer. The new line of Sadler’s Smokehouse® products is pit-smoked low and slow, using butcher-quality cuts of meat, no artificial ingredients, Texas hardwoods and 65 years of family barbeque tradition.

