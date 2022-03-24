Try Physiq Body Contouring

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Regain Functional Medicine + Aesthetics is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

The PhysiQ device uses deep tissue heating and muscle stimulation to contour the body for reduction in fat and increase in muscle toning. The regimen includes a 5 session, non-invasive, 30 minute or less treatment that can be used on all skin types. PhysiQ is entirely customizable for every patient that walks through the door and can target the specific needs of each individual whether reduction in circumference or increase in tone and strength or both.