United WE highlights women’s economic and civic leadership

Posted at 3:59 PM, Apr 22, 2021
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "United WE is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

United WE is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization whose sole focus is women’s economic and civic leadership. In their 30th year of serving women throughout Kansas and Missouri, they are growing movement expanding their voice and impact nationally. From sharing leadership skills through their acclaimed Appointments Project® to engaging in our community through their Ambassadors and Groundbreaker programs, there are many ways to get involved and support their work with your time, talents and treasure. Take action and visit their website www.united-we.org.

