KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Starlight Theatre is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town in this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. Waitress plays at Starlight Theatre May 17-22. Tickets at kcstarlight.com