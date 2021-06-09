What to do in an investigation involving child injury

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Wyrsch Hobbs Mirakian Law is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

School is out and kids are enjoying summer activities. However, no matter how careful parents, are kids can still get injured. Sometimes after a child is injured a parent or caretaker can be contacted by social services about the injury to the child. Having an injured child is already stressful but adding these additional inquires by social services can be overwhelming. David Bell talks with us about what parents or caretaker should do it they are contacted by social services or law enforcement after a child is injured.