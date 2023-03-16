Watch Now
What you need to know about concussions

Posted at 5:10 PM, Mar 16, 2023
Abbott is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content.

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month and now is the time to get up to speed on the symptoms because a recent survey found 50% of people who experience a possible concussion don’t get it checked. Dr. Beth McQuiston, medical director in Abbott's diagnostics business and neurologist, and Kathy Dieringer, president of the National Athletic Trainer’s Association join us to share what parents, coaches and caregivers need to know about concussions and why you should never just walk off a hit to the head.

