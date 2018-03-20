Library celebrates Kansas City women who made history

3:38 PM, Mar 20, 2018

Kansas City has been home to many extraordinary women. Pioneers. Activists. Entrepreneurs. Artists. Some were born here, others came and never left, but all helped shape our city into what it is today. As part of Women's History month, there's a new book that highlights important women in Kansas City's history. Joanna Marsh from the Kansas City Public Library shows us how their legacies are celebrated in Coloring Kansas City, Women Who Made History.

