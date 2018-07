Best known from this past season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”, Preacher Lawson was a Top 5 Finalist on the show’s highest-rated season to date. Preacher Lawson has been bringing his brand of goofy, high-energy comedy to the stage since he was seventeen. He based in Los Angeles and currently headlines at major comedy clubs, colleges, and theaters throughout the country.

See him at the KC Improv this weekend.