Westport Oktoberfest is going on now

Westport Oktoberfest is in full swing – and going through October 1. Enjoy live music, the BierHaus, wiener dog races, German dance lessons, kid’s zone games, vendors, a 5k and more! It’s a great way to get out and enjoy the nice weather, and to spend some fun time with the family. We also get a special live performance by Travis Marvin.

