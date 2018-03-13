Low calorie cocktails for your holiday celebrations

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and many of us are going to get in on the celebration. Fitness Motivator Terri Allen mixes up some healthy options to enjoy this weekend or any other. By swapping out ingredients like sodas, juices and syrups you can cut your calories and sugar in half! Watch for more tricks.

Tropical Vodka Spritzer

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 Kiwi

1 lime

1 cup or 8 oz of Bubly

1 shot of vodka

Directions

Slice your kiwi in half. Squeeze the juice of one half into a glass. Do the same with your lime wedge. Add the sparkling water, vodka, and coconut water powder. Still until powder de solves. Slice the remaining kiwi half into sections and add it to your drink. The kiwi slices will give off a lot of flavor and natural sweetness.

Kale Margarita

Serves 1

Kale-Ginger juice

1 cup ginger juice

1⁄2 cup kale juice

COCKTAIL

1/2 oz. kale ginger juice

2 oz. blanco tequila

1 oz. lime juice

3/4 oz. agave nectar

1/4 cup agave to rim the glass

Directions

Dip the top of the glass in a shallow plate of the agave nectar to coat the rim. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour in all ingredients. Shake well and pour over ice in your agave rimmed glass.