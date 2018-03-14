Michael Forbes serves the perfect pie for Pi Day

Three point one four one five nine two six and you get the idea... It's pi day! So to celebrate, Forbes Cross from Michael Forbes Bar and Grill has the perfect recipe for Sour Cream Apple Pie!

Michael Forbes’ Sour Cream Apple Pie

Recipe:

Filling:

1 lb. sour cream

3 eggs

2 c. granulated sugar

1 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

Topping:

1 c. brown sugar

1 c. granulated sugar

3/4 c. all-purpose flour

2 tbsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 c. chopped walnuts

1 stick unsalted butter

As needed: Granny Smith apples and frozen pie shells

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Whisk together all ingredients for filling and set aside.

3. For topping, melt butter and fold in all ingredients until combined. Also set aside.

4. Peel and slice Granny Smith apples thin and add until pie shell is filled and slightly mounded with apple slices.

5. Add filling until crevices are filled. The filling should be just below edge of pie shell.

6. Place pie shell on cookie sheet lined with foil to catch any filling that spills over the edge.

7. Bake for 25-35 minutes until filling begins to to brown on top.

8. Remove from oven and cover evenly with topping, ensuring that the entire pie is evenly covered, but not too thick.

9. Place back into the oven for 10-15 minutes or until topping and edges of the pie crust are lightly browned.

10. Cool at room temperature.