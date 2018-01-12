Recipe: Firebird's Santa Fe Pasta

It's a week we have been talking about for months, and today, it's finally here! Kansas City Restaurant Week begins today and Chef Nick Smith from Firebirds Wood Fired Grill fires up the stove to make a pasta dish to kick it all off!

Santa Fe Pasta

Recipe:

Yield: 2 servings

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. canola oil

6 oz. mahi mahi (cut into 6 pieces)

8 pieces of shrimp

Dashes of steak seasoning

1/2 c. grilled corn

1/2 c. grape tomatoes (halved)

12 fl. oz. Chardonnay Creole Cream Sauce (recipe below)

4 c. fettuccini

4 tbsp. freshly grated parmesan

2 tbsp. fresh basil chiffonade

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil

2. Add pasta and cook until al dente

3. Heat a large high-sided skillet to medium high heat and add the canola oil

4. Add the mahi mahi and the shrimp cook until done about 3-4 minutes

5. Season the seafood lightly with steak seasoning and add the grilled corn to the pan

6. Add the cooked pasta to the pan along with the tomatoes, basil and chardonnay creole cream sauce

7. Cook until the sauce clings to the pasta

8. Stir in parmesan cheese

9. Place in a pasta bowl and serve with a sprinkle of parmesan and basil chiffonade. Enjoy!

Chardonnay Creole Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. roasted garlic puree

6 oz. chardonnay

1 1/2 c. heavy cream

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. creole seasoning

2 tbsp. shredded parmesan

1. In a small sauce pan, over medium high heat, add the garlic puree and the chardonnay and reduce by half

2. Add the heavy cream and bring to a simmer

3. Add the remainder of the ingredients and continue to simmer for 3 minutes until fully incorporated