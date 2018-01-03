Recipe: JJ's Pan seared lamb chops

KC Originals is all about promoting the local flavor of the restaurant community. More than 50 restaurants make up KC Originals to support each other. One of those places is JJ's and Chef Julio is whipping up some pan seared lamb chops in the kitchen.

Pan seared lamb chops:

Whole rack of lamb

Serves: 3 - 4 people

Rack of lamb, cut by each bone.

Marinade: 1 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1 cup mint leaf, 1 shallot. Put into blender and puree. Pour over lamb and marinate overnight.

Side for lamb: Spaghetti squash

1 whole spaghetti squash, cut 1/2, place face down on sheet tray, add 1/2 cup of water, cook for 20 minutes at 350º. Scrape out the squash and mix with 1 tbsp butter, salt & pepper. (to taste).