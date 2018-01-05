Recipe: Seared Filet Mignon with Whipped Potatoes

We are just a week away from the start of KC Restaurant Week. Here's a preview of one of the many delicious items they will be serving at Pierpont's! Executive Chef, Matt Barnes, shows us how to make it.

Seared Filet Mignon with Whipped Potatoes, Asparagus and Cognac Demi-Glace

Recipe:

Filet Mignon:

Filet Mignon, trimmed and sized as desired. Grape Seed Oil - 1 Table Spoon Unsalted Butter - 1 Table Spoon Kosher Salt - to taste Cracked Black Pepper - to taste Finishing Salt - to taste

Filet Procedure:

1. Preheat a heavy bottomed skillet (cast iron is preferred) over medium-high heat.

2. Add the grape seed oil and butter.

3. Season the filet with salt and pepper.

4. Sear in the pan for 2-3 minutes, until browned.

5. Flip the filet and continue searing on all sides until desired internal temperature is met.

Whipped Potatoes:

Russet Potatoes - 2.5lbs. Butter - 4 oz. Heavy Cream - 1 Cup Roasted Garlic - pureed - 1 Table Spoon + 1 Teaspoon Salt and Pepper - to taste

Potato Procedure:

1. Steam (or boil) the potatoes until cooked thru. Meanwhile melt the butter in the cream over low heat.

2. Transfer potatoes to a mixer with a paddle attachment and beat on low heat to begin breaking up potatoes.

3. Add butter, cream and roasted garlic a little a time while beating. (Do not over mix)

4. Season with salt and pepper.

Asparagus:

Asparagus - trimmed, woody ends peeled, blanched and shocked Unsalted Butter - 1 oz. Salt and Pepper - to taste

Asparagus Procedure:

1. Gently sauté asparagus in the butter until warmed thru.

2. Season with salt and pepper

Cognac Demi-Glace:

Cognac - 2 Cups Demi-glace - 2 Cups (Our recipe takes several hours to make so I recommend substituting a rich beef stock that has been reduced by half to meet the volume requirement for the recipe) Unsalted Butter - 1 oz. Shallots, small chop - 2oz. Thyme, fresh, stem on - 5 sprigs Bay Leaves - 2 each Black Peppercorns - 2 teaspoons Salt - to taste

Sauce Procedure:

1. Sauté all ingredients except the Cognac, demi-glace and salt in the butter until shallots are tender.

2. Deglaze with the Cognac and reduce until only a few tablespoons remain and cognac is thickened.

3. Add the demi-glace (or reduced stock) and simmer until desired consistency is achieved.

Season with salt and strain.