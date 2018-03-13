Try a multitude of Mediterranean dishes at Zoe's Kitchen

They are a fast-casual restaurant serving, made-from-scratch Mediterranean dishes. Sarah Minor of Zoe's Kitchen says their menu includes flavors that represent the 21 countries of the Mediterranean! She’s cooking up a couple of their delicious dishes!

Baked Falafel Pita

Step 1: Take a piece of warm pita and drizzle tzatziki sauce over it.

Step 2: Place baked falafel onto pita.

Step 3: Drizzle Israeli skhug sauce over falafel.

Step 4: Add scoops of Mediterranean relish.

Step 5: Place shredded red cabbage onto falafel.

Step 6: Top with crumbled feta and fresh dill.

Moroccan Citrus Roasted Chicken