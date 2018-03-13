Try a multitude of Mediterranean dishes at Zoe's Kitchen

4:58 PM, Mar 13, 2018

They are a fast-casual restaurant serving, made-from-scratch Mediterranean dishes. Sarah Minor of Zoe's Kitchen says their menu includes flavors that represent the 21 countries of the Mediterranean! She's cooking up a couple of their delicious dishes!

Baked Falafel Pita

  • Step 1: Take a piece of warm pita and drizzle tzatziki sauce over it.
  • Step 2: Place baked falafel onto pita.
  • Step 3: Drizzle Israeli skhug sauce over falafel.
  • Step 4: Add scoops of Mediterranean relish.
  • Step 5: Place shredded red cabbage onto falafel.
  • Step 6: Top with crumbled feta and fresh dill.

Moroccan Citrus Roasted Chicken

  • Step 1: To prepare the marinade, we start by cutting up some lemons and oranges.
  • Step 2: We then add the lemons and oranges to a bowl with Moroccan spices, rosemary, paprika, turmeric, oregano and salt.
  • Step 3: Add chopped garlic and olive oil.
  • Step 4: Let the chicken marinate for at least six hours.
  • Step 5: After marinating, we roast the chicken for about 40 minutes. Once ready, we garnish with freshly chopped parsley.

 

