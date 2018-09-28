Ignite Medical Resorts opening this fall

Ignite Medical Resorts is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Live and is responsible for this content.

They are opening a brand new post-hospital rehabilitation resort this fall in the Northland. Tim Field, co-founder and CEO of Ignite Medical Resorts, joins us to discuss what makes Ignite unique and innovative, and how they are different from other medical providers.

Ignite Medical Resorts is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Live and is responsible for this content.