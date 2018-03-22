How color can influence behavior and healing in your home

3:45 PM, Mar 22, 2018

She is an international color expert and is bringing her knowledge to the Greater Kansas City Home Show. Kathryn Grube is an accredited interior designer who specializes in strategic color design. She says colors affect our mind, body, and emotion in design.   She explains how it can be used strategically to create mood, calm or stimulate socialization, enhance creativity, and overall promote positive behavior and emotion in interior spaces.

