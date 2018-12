Complete Home Concepts is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Live and is responsible for this content.

It is officially fall and the perfect weather for hanging out on your deck or patio. Complete Home Concepts shows off great ways to light up your outdoor area with gorgeous fireplaces, wood burners and fire pits. They can also repair an existing fireplace or fire pit.

Complete Home Concepts is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Live and is responsible for this content.