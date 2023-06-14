This fun golf club speaker plays music on the course, and it’s on sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Looking for a way to make your golf game a little more enjoyable? We may have found the perfect golf club to add to your bag. A little warning, though. You won’t be using this club to hit the ball any farther. Well, unless you like being inspired by some of your favorite tunes.

A closer view of this golf club shows that it’s more than it appears at first glance. Check out the Sound Caddy Golf Club Bluetooth Speaker and Power Bank!

Amazon has this cool wireless product which powers your device while playing audio through Bluetooth, on sale for just $41 right now. You will save $18 (or 31%) from the $59 regular retail price. There is no end date listed for this sale. but with golf season in full swing, we’re not sure how long these will stay in stock.

The design of this Bluetooth speaker makes it easy to bring to your favorite golf course. You can put it in your club bag along with your real clubs or use the included spike holder to drive the speaker into the ground. You can even stake it into your golf cart’s tee holder for tunes during the ride.

It’s also weatherproof. So, when those sudden rain showers hit, the speaker will keep playing and not short out due to water exposure. However, you should not bring the speaker into the water while swimming or showering.

You also won’t have to worry about the battery life of this golf club-style speaker. When it’s fully charged, the speaker can play 10 hours of music before it needs to be charged again.

And, if your smartphone needs some extra juice, this Sound Caddy product doubles as a power bank. It has two USB ports, so you and your golf partner can keep those phones fully powered up while on the go.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for Father’s Day or your favorite golfer’s birthday, head to Amazon to pick up the Sound Caddy Golf Club Bluetooth Speaker and Power Bank right now.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.