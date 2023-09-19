Get a free $5 Starbucks gift card today only

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you can’t get enough Starbucks in your life —or know someone like that— then there’s a deal you need to grab today before it disappears!

Starbucks is giving away a free $5 gift card to anyone who buys a $25 e-gift card. But the deal ends at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sept. 19 or when the deal is claimed by 110,000 people — whichever happens first. So, only a hours remain to claim some free coffee. Who wouldn’t love some extra dollars to pick up a cup of joe or the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte?

To try to claim this deal, you must order an e-gift card from Starbucks.com or the Starbucks smartphone app. Once you are on the gift card site, fill out the required fields to buy a Starbucks gift card for a minimum of $25. You will need a valid email address for the gift card purchase.

Yes, you can send the $25 gift card to your own email! That wise financial choice would get you $30 worth of Starbucks for only $25. However, customers can only claim one $5 gift card promotional offer.

If you qualify for the $5 gift card promotion, you will receive an email confirmation that includes steps to claim your card.

Once you have your $5 Starbucks e-gift card, you might want to use it as part of one of Starbucks’ September special deals.

Starbucks has a BOGO deal on its fall drink menu every Thursday afternoon in September. There are still two weeks left to take advantage of this deal! You must participate in Starbucks Rewards to get this deal, though.

Since the $5 e-gift card can be used on any purchase, using it with the Thursday BOGO offer l means you can enjoy two Starbucks fall drinks for free. Who says the best things in life can’t be free?

