Get Crocs clogs for just $25 today

Twenty years ago, Crocs clogs were introduced as simple, comfortable boat shoes. Customers came to know the brand for being soft, lightweight, odor-resistant and waterproof. Wear them with cozy socks or slip them on your bare feet. Today, more than 100 million pairs have been sold.

If you live in Crocs clogs or have been thinking about trying them, Walmart has several pairs on sale today for Cyber Monday.

Baya Crocs are a twist on classic Crocs clogs. They have the same lightweight durability and are fully molded for comfort but with advanced ventilation. Because of this, they’re ideal if you want a breathable shoe or can quickly drain water and debris.

These Crocs have 4.7 stars and more than 7,800 reviews on Walmart.com. Customers say they are comfortable and easy to slip on.

“Bought a blue pair for myself and a pink pair for my mom,” wrote a reviewer named Miranda. “We both love them! They fit great and are really comfortable! They are perfect for slipping on for running errands or just chilling around the house.”

Several reviewers reported that the Crocs clogs run a bit large, so if you are in between sizes, you may want to go smaller.

These Crocs are available in a dozen colors, such as Graphite, Bright Cobalt and Tie-Dye. They are usually $56.72, but right now, you can get them for $24.99 when you purchase them online.

Crocband Crocs have a bold midsole stripe that gives them a sportier appearance. These Crocs have over 5,100 reviews and 4.4 stars on Walmart.com. Customers say they are as cute as they are comfy.

“So I’m going to tell you that I never saw myself wearing crocs. I’m the dress-up girl with heels,” wrote a reviewer named Salvina. “Not anymore. I bought two pairs of crocs and I absolutely love them; they’re comfortable and convenient and they look great with shorts, jeans, just about anything. I’ve had so many compliments on them since I started wearing them and everyone, I know, went out and ordered theirs.”

Some reviewers said these Crocs clogs tend to run small, so bear this in mind when shopping.

These Crocs come in 13 styles, such as Blossom and White, Charcoal and Ocean and Espresso and Khaki. They usually sell for $95, but today you can get them deeply discounted at $29.99 from Walmart.com.

You don’t have to leave out your littlest family members, as there are also kids’ clogs on sale at Walmart.com. The crocs Kids Bayas are a scaled-down version of the adult clogs.

They come in children’s sizes 11 to 3 and in four colors: Black, Navy, Ocean and Pink Lemonade. The usual price for these slip-on kids’ shoes is about $40, but right now, you can get them for $21 when you shop online.

These prices won’t last, so if you want Crocs clogs under the tree for your whole family, now is the time to shop.

