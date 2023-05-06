An herb keeper can keep cuttings fresh for weeks

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fresh herbs add a certain vibrancy to dishes that can feel impossible to replicate with dried, frozen, tubed, or other versions. The trouble is that fresh-cut herbs on hand don’t keep for long — they can wilt quickly once snipped. That is, unless you’re using an herb keeper.

Herb keepers are a bit more high-tech than the damp paper you stuff inside a zip-lock bag. These containers store and hydrate herbs using a water reservoir, and they can keep herbs fresh for more than 10 days. Some come with dividers that allow you to store several different herbs together.

If you’d like to try an herb keeper for yourself to see how much it can prolong fresh-cut cilantro, parsley and more, here are a few highly rated options.

TheCole & Mason Fresh Herb Keeper sells for $19.95 on Amazon and boasts an average 4.4 out of 5-star rating with more than 4,100 reviews. This clear, acrylic, collapsible container claims to keep herbs fresh for up to 10 days longer and includes three dividers.

Reviewer Kevin Mark said they’ve saved money but also reduced food waste using this, while Randy Schlosser said their cilantro and parsley last for weeks inside of it.

For fridges that already feel tight on space, the Prepara Herb Savor Pod 2.0 from Walmart can keep herbs and asparagus at their peak for up to three weeks, according to the company’s laboratory studies. Simply replace the water every three to five days.

Users liked how this device was less dicey than trying to store herbs in an open glass of water that can be easily knocked over in the fridge. It costs just $7.44 at Walmart.

Another option that comes highly recommended is the Oxo Good Grips GreenSaver Herb Keeper, which is currently rated as Amazon’s Choice in the “herb keeper for refrigerator” category. Available in a 2-quart size for $16.95, this product uses a hinged basket that provides air circulation and protects leaves from getting too cramped.

Here at Simplemost, one of our editors has been using this herb keeper for about six months, and she swears by it for extending the life of store-bought rosemary, parsley and cilantro. The basket lets the herbs breathe more, so she’s less likely to have herbs go goopy in the middle of the glass of water (her old herb storage method).

Amazon’s reviewers seem to agree. This herb keeper gets 4.5 out of five stars from more than 2,000 global ratings. One reviewer joked that they bought it with a gift card because it seemed like an unnecessary purchase, but it ended up being a kitchen essential.

“It didn’t make sense to spend money on something you can essentially recreate with a mason jar and a plastic bag,” MEW explained. “But wow, I love it. It fits perfectly on my fridge door, it keeps cilantro good for SO LONG.”

Having to toss wilted, yellowing herbs is not only frustrating, but it’s a waste of money. An herb keeper seems like a clever, inexpensive way to keep your herbs (and your taste buds) happy.

