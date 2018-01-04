Spa says infrared sauna has variety of benefits

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — From the windows of Sunlight Day Spa at 107th and Metcalf, you can see Interstate 435.

But, all that hustle and bustle might as well be a world away.

This is where you can find a treatment that dates back hundreds of years: infrared saunas.

Although particularly hot (no pun intended) right now, for Sunlight Day Spa, it has been a way of making folks in our area feel their best for many years.

Brooke Basaldua said it really comes down to detoxification, ridding the body of all the things that weigh us down through a gentle, sustainable heat, in 40-minute sessions, along with light and music therapy.

For many, the time spent in the sauna results in stress relief, better sleep, fewer aches and pains, or maybe even weight loss.

The spa offers specials that bring the cost of a session down to less than $20.

So, when 2018 gets to be a little too much you can head toward the light - Sunlight Day Spa - and just relax.

