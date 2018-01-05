Abandoned KC: New life for Metro North Mall

41 Action News Staff
8:30 PM, Jan 4, 2018

Metro North Mall was once a staple of Kansas City life and now, after sitting vacant for years, work is being done to bring activity back to the area.

The mall was a victim of the recession. For years, only one tenant — Macy's — was open. The interior of the mall was a ghost town of vacant stores.

Now, a developer has demolished the old building to make room for new business. A golf and entertainment complex is coming to the area. The developer also hopes to bring a hotel, health club, specialty grocer and more to the area.

Watch the video above for a last look inside Metro North Mall before it was demolished.

