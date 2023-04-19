KSHB, KMCI announce new broadcast partnership with Kansas City Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 and 38 The Spot are proud to announce a new broadcast agreement with the Kansas City Monarchs to become the official local television broadcast partner for the 2023 season.

“We are thrilled to have the Kansas City Monarchs coming to 38 The Spot,” said Kathleen Choal, vice-president and general manager of KSHB and KMCI. “It’s no secret Kansas City loves baseball, and for us to be able to offer several games on 38 The Spot through the 2023 season, that are free and over-the-air, will provide a great opportunity for our audience to capture every amazing moment. In addition, we are excited to be able to offer extended and exclusive coverage on KSHB 41 across all platforms. This partnership solidifies our commitment to be the best spot for sports in our community and for the team.”

The Kansas City Monarchs’ broadcast schedule kicks off on 38 The Spot, Saturday May 20, 2023 as the team takes on the Sioux Falls Canaries at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Coverage time begins at 6 p.m. The full broadcast schedule is featured below.

“We are excited about our partnership with KSHB 41 and 38 The spot and the opportunity to bring live TV coverage of our Kansas City Monarch’s baseball games during many weekends this summer on 38 the Spot,” said Mark McKee, CEO of the Kansas City Monarchs. “This gives our growing fanbase one more way to connect to our team and exciting baseball."

38 The Spot and the Kansas City Monarchs are working to add additional games and fan opportunities during the 2023 season.

“It is such an exciting time to be in Kansas City, and the family-friendly nature of these Kansas City Monarch games are the perfect addition to our lineup,” Choal said.

The Kansas City Monarchs are a professional baseball team in the American Association, an MLB Partner League. In 2020, the team partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and changed their name from the T-Bones to the Monarchs in honor of the legendary Negro League franchise that played from 1920 to 1965.

The modern-day Monarchs will contend for their fourth straight division title in 2023 after finishing 2022 with the AAPB's best record. The club has won two American Association titles, in 2018 and 2021.

Kansas City Monarch Broadcast Schedule on 38 The Spot (all times 6 p.m. CDT):



May 20 vs Sioux Falls Canaries

June 4 vs Cleburne Railroaders

June 24 vs Chicago Dogs

July 1 vs Winnipeg Goldeyes

July 15 vs Gary SouthShore RailCats

August 5 vs Winnipeg Goldeyes

August 19 vs Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

September 2 vs Lake County DockHounds

38 the Spot can be seen on the following broadcast providers:

Spectrum: Channel #8, Digital Channel #1230

Comcast (Independence, MO): Channel #5, Digital Channel #807

Google Fiber: Channel #38, Digital Channel #38

Comcast (Olathe, KS): Channel 2, Digital Channel #807

Consolidated: Channel #8, Digital Channel #632

Dish Network: Channel #38, Digital Channel #38

Direct TV: Channel #38, Digital Channel #38

AT&T U-Verse: Channel #38, Digital Channel #1038

Midco: Channel #15, Digital Channel #605

Suddenlink (St. Joseph, MO): Channel #17

Over-The-Air: Channel #38.1, Digital Channel #38.1

