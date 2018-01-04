Bean bag chair covers recalled due to entrapment, suffocation risks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comfort Research is recalling about 1,200 bean bag chair covers over entrapment and suffocation risks to kids.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the zippers on Ultra Lounge bean bag chair covers can be opened by children who can then crawl inside, become entrapped, suffocate or choke on the bean bag chair’s foam beads.

The chairs were sold at Kroger, Meijer, and Shopko from April 2017 through August 2017 for between $30 and $40.

If you have one of the recalled covers, keep it away from children and contact Comfort Research for a full refund.

Click here for more information on this recall.