Bean bag chair covers recalled due to entrapment, suffocation risks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comfort Research is recalling about 1,200 bean bag chair covers over entrapment and suffocation risks to kids.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the zippers on Ultra Lounge bean bag chair covers can be opened by children who can then crawl inside, become entrapped, suffocate or choke on the bean bag chair’s foam beads.
The chairs were sold at Kroger, Meijer, and Shopko from April 2017 through August 2017 for between $30 and $40.
If you have one of the recalled covers, keep it away from children and contact Comfort Research for a full refund.
The natural polyester Sherpa, teardrop-shape bean bag chair cover measures 28 inches by 28 inches by 36 inches and has two zippers on the exterior. The covers were sold without foam bead filling in a DIY package. The covers have three sewn-in tags. One tag reads “id COLORS” on the front and “RN48711” on the back. The second tag has the UPC label code “PO#12991” or “PO#13539” on the front. And, the third tag has the care and use instructions printed on one side and the warning notice on the other.