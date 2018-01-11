Electronics with lithium ion batteries more likely to die in cold weather

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – When it’s cold, a phone battery can drain faster than normal.

Most electronics use lithium ion batteries, and when exposed to below-freezing temperatures, phones may read fully charged and power off in an instance.

41 Action News stopped in to Device Pitstop in Overland Park, where they suggested stocking up on chargers during the winter months, both at home and for your car.

McKenzie Nelson is a reporter for The Now KC. See her full report on The Now KC at 4 p.m.