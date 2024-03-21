Need a raised garden bed this spring? Amazon’s got them on sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The Amazon Spring Sale is in full bloom, with deep discounts on hundreds of products. If you’re looking to give your home’s exterior a spring glow-up, then you’ll want to take advantage of this six-day sale on all sorts oflawn and garden products.

One of the most popular items included in the Amazon Spring Sale is the raised garden bed. Perfect for the gardener who wants to plant colorful flowers or cultivate their own vegetables, fruits or herbs, a raised garden bed offers all of the benefits of gardening with fewer pest problems, less back and knee pain, and an extended growing season.

Whether its your first time thinking about how raised garden beds can add life and color to your home or you’re just looking for some new additions to your garden, you need to check out the discounts on these raised garden beds thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale.

Best Choice Products 3-Tier Raised Garden Bed

Amazon

$70 (was $100) on Amazon

For the space-conscious gardener, the Best Products 3-Tier Raised Garden Bed is the ideal choice for a beautiful outdoor oasis. The wooden beds can be stacked into three tiers if your need to go vertical to conserve yard space. However, if your outdoor area has room to spread out, you can design your own layout with the 3 different-sized beds. A no-tool assembly means you can slide the panels in place and be ready to go in just minutes! The fir wood exterior also provides a more natural look for your garden.

Foyee Galvanized Raised Garden Beds

$39 (was $50) on Amazon

The Fouyee Raised Garden Bed measures 8 feet wide, 4 feet wide and 1 foot high, which gives gardeners plenty of room for their beloved plants to take root and grow. Made with galvanized metal that resists extreme weather conditions, this raised garden bed sets up in only 5 minutes, but has plenty of stability to last through multiple growing seasons.

Vego Garden Raised Garden Bed

Amazon

$152 (was $190) on Amazon

For homeowner who want to ensure their gardens are eco-friendly, the Vego Raised Garden Bed provides peace of mind with its 100% non-toxic materials and USDA-approved paint. The food grade metal ensures your home-grown fruits and veggies are safe to eat. We love that this kit comes in different color options and has 9 different configurations to build, depending on the space requirements of your yard.

Winpull Raised Garden Bed Kit

Amazon

$40 (was $60) on Amazon

The Winpull Raised Garden Bed‘s extra-large, oval design has an open base for gardeners who like to recycle yard waste and food scraps for soil fertilizer. This kit not only comes with the raised garden bed, but also a pair of garden gloves and a screwdriver to put your new garden space together in about five minutes. The galvanized anti-rust covering and multi-screw reinforcements gives this raised garden bed stability and protection from the elements. It also has a 24-month warranty should anything break on the raised garden bed.

Amazon

$40 (was $70) on Amazon

The Best Choice Products Raised Garden Bed are designed to be smaller so growers can easily mix and match favorite foliage. This shallow-depth raised garden bed is ideal for aspiring herb gardeners because less soil depth is ideal for the plants’ root structure. We also like that this raised garden bed has rubber edging to protect gardeners from cuts and bruises.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.