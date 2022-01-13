2022 European Figure Skating Championships results: Kamila Valieva breaks own world short program record, Shcherbakova falls

At the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valieva broke her own short program world record with 90.45 points -- more than three points ahead of her previous personal best. She is the first female figure skater to break the 90-point threshold under the current scoring system. Valieva is considered the frontrunner for gold in women's singles at the 2022 Winter Olympics. She also possesses the word record scores for free skate (185.29 points, 2021 Rostelecom Cup) and combined total (272.71 points, 2021 Rostelecom Cup).

The Russian Olympic Committee has a solid shot at filling the podium. No country has ever won Olympic figure skating gold, silver, and bronze in women's singles. That fight for dominance may put Anna Shcherbakova's spot in jeopardy. The current world No. 1 and 2021 World Championships winner, Shcherbakova took a nasty fall during her routine on Thursday and earned only 69.05 points, finishing third in the short program. The International Skating Union ranks four Russians in the top five this season, with Valiyeva currently placing tenth. Shcherbakova will need to redeem herself with a flawless free skate.

Meanwhile, Belgium's Loena Hendrickx scored 76.25 points for a surprise second place.

