Americans Alex Hall, Nick Goepper take gold, silver in ski slopestyle

U.S. freeskier Alex Hall threw down a super progressive run to capture slopestyle gold Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics, redeeming an unfortunate result in big air, while teammate Nick Goepper repeated his silver from PyeongChang for a third career Games medal.

Alaska-born Hall, 23, capped off his first run with an incredible maneuver on the last jump, pulling back a right double cork 1080 into a 900 – the equivalent of a pretzel in the air – to score a 90.01, which ultimately held for the victory.

Goepper, who also took slopestyle bronze in Sochi, recorded an 86.48 on an insane second run. The 27-year-old Indianan tossed a switch 450-on to the first rail, went blindside 630-off the "Shred Shed," then on the bottom section pulled off a switch double bio 1260, a rightside double cork 1440 off "The Matrix" side takeoff and a left double 14 on the last hit.

The American duo's one-two result matches their finish from last month's Mammoth Grand Prix, at which Hall defeated Goepper by three-quarters of a point on the competition's final run.

Reigning world and X Games champion Andri Ragettli fell short on a final-run attempt, missing the podium in fourth. The Swiss freeskier, seventh in PyeongChang, returned to competition in January after a 10-month recovery from an ACL injury to win the Font Romeu World Cup in France.

Sweden's Jesper Tjader earned bronze at his third Olympics with an 85.35.

Hall and Goepper's teammate Colby Stevenson, already a silver medalist in big air, finished seventh.

