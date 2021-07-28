Andy Murray bounced from Tokyo Olympics after doubles loss in quarterfinals

British two-time Olympic tennis champion Andy Murray is out of the Tokyo Olympics after he and doubles partner Joe Salisbury lost to Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Marin Cilic in the men's doubles quarterfinals.

The Dodig/Cilic team won 4-6, 7-6 and 10-7 in a tiebreaker in two hours, 18 minutes on Wednesday.

Murray, the only tennis player to win back-to-back Olympic titles in singles (2012 and 2016), withdrew from the singles contest after a first round win due to a right quad strain. He said that he was advised by medical staff to choose between the two events, so he said he would "focus on playing doubles."

Should the British duo have won a medal in the men's doubles tournament, Murray would have joined an exclusive club of tennis players who have won a medal in each Olympic tennis discipline -- singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. Murray took silver in mixed doubles alongside Laura Robson in 2012. Team USA's Venus Williams accomplished the feat at the Rio Olympics, where she won silver in mixed doubles alongside Rajeev Ram.

Great Britain did not field a mixed doubles team in Tokyo.

Murray has suffered from hip issues the past few years, requiring several surgeries. He's currently ranked No. 119 in the world and did not qualify outright for Tokyo, instead receiving an invitation reserved for former Olympic or Grand Slam tournament winners.