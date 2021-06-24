SportsOlympics Actions Facebook Tweet Email Andy Murray, No. 119 in the world, gets into Olympics on his feats Getty Images Getty Images By: NBC Olympics Posted at 12:13 PM, Jun 24, 2021 and last updated 2021-06-24 13:16:00-04 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Rebound Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters