Ashley Farquharson takes shock bronze for USA in singles luge
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Ashley Farquharson (USA) celebrates after clinching bronze for the United States in the women's singles luge event. Farquharson is only the second-ever American woman to medal in the event, joining Sochi 2014 bronze medalist Erin Hamlin.
Team USA's Ashley Farquharson claimed a shock bronze medal behind Germany's Julia Taubitz and Latvia's Elina Bota in the women's singles luge event.
