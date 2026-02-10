Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Ashley Farquharson takes shock bronze for USA in singles luge

Ashley Farquharson takes shock bronze for USA in singles luge
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Ashley Farquharson (USA) celebrates after clinching bronze for the United States in the women's singles luge event. Farquharson is only the second-ever American woman to medal in the event, joining Sochi 2014 bronze medalist Erin Hamlin.
Ashley Farquharson takes shock bronze for USA in singles luge
Posted
and last updated

Team USA's Ashley Farquharson claimed a shock bronze medal behind Germany's Julia Taubitz and Latvia's Elina Bota in the women's singles luge event. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo